Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil service salary talks in progress

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
DESPITE disruptions caused by Covid-19-induced restrictions, the Government is willing to conclude negotiations with unions representing civil servants over wages and other employment terms this month.

Some workers' representatives were holding out for US dollar-denominated salaries, but the Government has made it clear there would be no redollarisation and that all expenditure must be tied to revenue, with no borrowing for recurrent expenditure.

The Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said negotiations between Government and its workers' representatives were ongoing despite the Covid-19 mitigatory measures aimed at avoiding travelling and crowds.

"Despite the obvious disruptions caused by Covid-19 negotiations are still going on and we expect negotiations to be finalised soon.

"We cannot predict the speed at which they agree but the ideal situation is the one where, August is the month in which we are expected to finalise the negotiations.

"The negotiating team for workers and representatives from Government are negotiating, the challenge is the process has been disrupted by Covid-19," said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

President Mnangagwa authorised the awarding of a salary increment and the US$75 Covid-19 relief allowances to help its workers cope with the dynamic economic situation induced by Covid-19 and economic sanctions.

The pay rise and allowances are an interim relief measure pending outcome of negotiations on employment packages.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

2 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

4 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

4 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 7690 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

5 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Express lane for public transport

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

15 hrs ago | 14107 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

15 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

15 hrs ago | 4572 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

16 hrs ago | 3593 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

18 hrs ago | 3478 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

18 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

19 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

19 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

19 hrs ago | 953 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

19 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

19 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

22 hrs ago | 2487 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

23 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 10250 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

24 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days