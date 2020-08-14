Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL civic society organisations yesterday said they were disappointed by Sadc's decision to ignore the crisis in Zimbabwe and said they will push for an inclusive dialogue to end the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Speaking under the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition banner, the organisations said Zimbabwe was burning, but the regional bloc ignored the challenges during Monday's Sadc summit hosted by Mozambique virtually.

Prior to the summit, pressure had piled on Sadc to discuss and come up with a strategy to end the crisis in Zimbabwe amid abductions, arbitrary arrests, torture and assault of civilians and activists by suspected State security agents.

Several organisations including the United Nations, the African Union Commission, the African National Congress in South Africa, the South African government, churches and opposition players had acknowledged that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe, but government denied the reports.

"The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with disappointment the communiqué from the 40th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government's failure to discuss the political crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe and other hotspots in the region," the coalition spokesperson Marvellous Khumalo said.

"Whilst the world and other progressive countries like South Africa and the African Union have acknowledged that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe and thus expressed concern over the abuse of human rights, we are therefore worried about Sadc turning a blind eye as the situation continues to deteriorate in Zimbabwe posing a risk to regional security and integration," he said.

Khumalo said what was also disappointing was Sadc's failure to come up with a concrete intervention measure to deal with insurgency in Mozambique.

"We also wish to express our disappointment by the summit's failure to come up with concrete interventions to deal with the insurgency in Mozambique, Madagascar and Eswatini," he said.

"We, however, still hold the view that Sadc and other regional partners have a role to play in the Zimbabwe crisis and thus, the coalition will, in the next few days be engaging Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi as the incoming chairperson of the Sadc Troika to convene a special troika on Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Eswatini. Above all, we recommend that the South African special envoy be expanded to include Sadc and meet all relevant stakeholders including civil society," Khumalo said.

He said the coalition would continue urging Sadc to support efforts by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his special envoys who are likely to return to Zimbabwe to meet political actors and different stakeholders.

"We, therefore, reiterate that the national dialogue process must involve all stakeholders and a national visioning process that has civil society, government, political parties, business, religious groups and labour unions among other critical stakeholders," he said.

"The dialogue process should produce a timed roadmap to the demilitarisation of civilian political processes and the restoration of normalcy by focusing on key political, economic and social reforms."



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

2 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

4 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

4 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 7695 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

5 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Express lane for public transport

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

15 hrs ago | 14107 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

15 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

15 hrs ago | 4572 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

16 hrs ago | 3594 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

18 hrs ago | 3478 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

18 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

19 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

19 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

19 hrs ago | 953 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

19 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

19 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

22 hrs ago | 2487 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

23 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 10250 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

24 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days