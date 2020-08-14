Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO'S water situation has reached alarming and desperate levels with residents accusing city fathers of poor planning and misplaced priorities following a shock move to suspend water supply for two weeks without notice.City residents have been enduring a 144-hour water shedding schedule until last week when council announced plans to shelve the timetable till the end of the month citing water supply challenges.A timetable on the restoration of water supplies released on Monday showed that only nine high-lying suburbs were to receive water by yesterday, leaving thousands of dwellers without the precious liquid.Residents queued for hours on end late into the night on Monday to fetch water from the few available boreholes and other unsafe wells."Why can't Bulawayo City Council (BCC) put on hold land grabs, get water storage tanks and look for trucks to dispense water at crucial water points?" Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu asked."This has exposed a lot of underlying inconsistencies on the part of the council. Of course, we know that Bulawayo receives minimal rainfall but council's poor planning and management has accelerated the adverse effects of climate change."Town clerk Christopher Dube said he was attending meetings when contacted for comment yesterday while mayor Solomon Mguni was not answering his mobile phone.In a statement last week, Dube said the water interruption "is due to prolonged time needed for the city's reservoirs to recover" following the theft of electricity supply cables.Consultants hired by the government blamed the council for lacking technical know-how and capacity to pump water, insisting that the remaining supply dams Insiza, Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi had capacity to supply water to the city for 14 months.Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube appealed to the government to declare the city a water crisis area.Council has also been pleading for declaration of the city as a water crisis area to give the local authority leeway to mobilise resources to implement strategies to solve the water crisis, but without success.