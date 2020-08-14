Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC Alliance yesterday claimed its provincial party leaders in Midlands were under siege after State security agents launched a crackdown on them last week.
Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou confirmed the development.

"Tamuka Denhere, our party activist, was abducted in Mkoba, Gweru, on August 12 and dumped at Harare Central Police Station, where he is now detained," he said.

"In Kwekwe, Midlands youth chair Sekai Marashe; Mbizo ward 5 councillor Melody Chingarande, Mbizo ward 12 councillor Washington Moyo, leaders Tinashe Nyamushosho, Lovemore Savanhu and Musenwa were last Friday brought to court on trumped-up charges of leading a demonstration that occurred early this year with soldiers and riot police driving away other people who had turned up in solidarity with them."

Zhou said the police justified the heavy security presence at the court on the basis that the accused allegedly wanted to stage a demonstration after the hearing. The case was postponed to September 3.

Kwekwe ward 1 councillor Silas Mukaro was apprehended and briefly detained for allegedly attending an unlawful meeting last Wednesday.

However, when police failed to exactly point to such unlawful meeting he had attended, he was released without charge.

Zhou decried the developments.

"It is evident that MDC Alliance supporters in Midlands province are under siege as police seem to be trigger happy to arrest them without carrying any investigations. As Midlands province, we urge Zanu-PF to mellow down to a more constructive approach permeable to reason and facts and to realise that MDC Alliance supporters are not second-class citizens," he said.

"The police must also act in a non-partisan manner and should never arrest in order to investigate, but rather investigate in order to arrest. MDC Alliance supporters must be treated with the dignity and inalienable rights as any other Zimbabweans and human beings. The naked and outright violations of the rights of MDC Alliance supporters must be stopped forthwith."

Zhou said if there was continued selective application of the law and brutalisation of "peace-loving citizens", they will defend themselves and their rights.

"To be forewarned is to be forearmed. The state can never be built on the basis of violence and trampling of people's rights, but on the basis of peace, stability and respect of inalienable rights of citizens," he said.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko was yesterday unavailable for comment. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi did not pick calls on his mobile phone.
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

2 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

4 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

4 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 7693 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

5 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Express lane for public transport

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

15 hrs ago | 14107 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

15 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

15 hrs ago | 4572 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

16 hrs ago | 3594 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

18 hrs ago | 3478 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

18 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

19 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

19 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

19 hrs ago | 953 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

19 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

19 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

22 hrs ago | 2487 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

23 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 10250 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

24 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days