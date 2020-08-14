Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOREIGN Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has dismissed wide claims the country was in deep political crisis as alleged by some locals and foreigners.

Moyo said the country's current challenges were mainly caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, sanctions and climate change which has brought drought.

Moyo was responding to questions by journalists during a Tuesday post-cabinet media briefing.

"Most activities that have happened are stage-managed to portray them as real," said the minister.

"We have challenges that have slowed down the economy which include Covid-19 lockdown, sanctions and climate change that has resulted in drought and Cyclone Idai," Moyo said.

He added, "Because of Covid-19, many people are in lockdown.

"If there are issues, the problems emanate within and these should be discussed."

The minister said it was now a trend that if there is a bloc summit or programme, something happens to portray negativity around the Zimbabwean government.

There was a SADC summit on Monday.

On Monday, the SADC Heads of State and Governments was accused of ignoring the Zimbabwean crisis.

Instead, it heaped praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa over how he handled the Zambia- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) boundary dispute recently.

Source - newzimbabwe

