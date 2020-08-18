Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe was never prejudiced in the US$60 million Drax deal, Secretary for Finance George Guvamantanga has said.

In an interview with ZBC, Guvamatanga said Zimbabwe only paid US$2 million for the drugs that were supplied.

The deal has seen the state agents arresting journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and a crackdown on another journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu.

Most Popular In 7 Days