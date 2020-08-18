WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The issue is that, there is strong evidence that the Drax deal was not transparently awarded. It was not clean so there is a corruption issue but Govt did not lose any money.#TheRealZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/E7zqRvdYAr — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 18, 2020

Zimbabwe was never prejudiced in the US$60 million Drax deal, Secretary for Finance George Guvamantanga has said.In an interview with ZBC, Guvamatanga said Zimbabwe only paid US$2 million for the drugs that were supplied.The deal has seen the state agents arresting journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and a crackdown on another journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu.Watch the video below: