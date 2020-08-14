Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF First secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved in to respond to calls for him recalled by some disgruntled members of the party.

In his opening remarks to the 343 ordinary session of the Politburo, Mnangagwa stated that covid 19 had slowed down the party restructuring exercise. The issue of restructuring was one of the core issues which forced the save the party campaign to write to liberation movements demanding an extra ordinary Congress to recall Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa responded by saying that today the party will announce an interim leadership of Harare and Bulawayo.

Mashonaland Central is also set to be on the agenda as calls are growing louder to remove the Kazembe Kazembe led Provincial executive.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days