ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Politburo has endorsed the expulsion of ZANU PF Youth League  Matabeleland North chairman Tamuka Nyoni on allegations of misconduct after the two reportedly received money from firebrand pressure group Tajamuka/Sesjikile to organise the July 31 protests.

ZANU PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the suspension was upheld by the apex body after Nyoni exhibited traits which are inconsistent with expectations from the party.

Recently ZANU PF Youth League Mat North issued  communique saying, "Since it was clear that Cde Tamuka Nyoni was personally involved in organising demonstrations to unseat the Zanu PF government led by His Excellency, Cde E D Mnangagwa in conjunction with Tajamuka and other retrogressive organisations, he violated provisions of article 3 section 18 (1) to (5) of Zanu PF constitution.

"Therefore, provincial chairman of the youth league Tamuka Nyoni be issued with a prohibition order and be suspended from performing his duties as the provincial chairman pending the outcome of disciplinary hearing."



Source - Byo24News

