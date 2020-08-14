Man beats wife to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Spring Farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo is on the run after allegedly beating his wife to death using a hose accusing her of cheating on him.Herbert Mthimkhulu, a caretaker at the farm beat Nokwanda Dube (28) to death after his aunt told him that Dube was cheating on him.The incident occurred on August 8 and the suspect has been on the run ever since.Mthimkhulu is said to had travelled to Gwanda and on his return was informed about his wife's extra marital affair.He is said to have summoned his wife to his younger brother's home within the same compound and savagely assaulted her using a hose pipe.Mthimkhulu is said to have stopped beating her after intervention from members of the public.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mthimkhulu left his brother's residence and continued to beat her up at their home.Dube is said to have sustained deep cuts and blisters all over her body as a result of the assault.Insp Ncube said the person who reported the matter to the police discovered that Dube's health had seriously deteriorated, leading to her death, moments later."Upon arrival she found deceased sleeping on a mattress wearing only tights looking too weak. The now deceased asked the informant to prepare porridge for her while requesting to be assisted to visit the toilet.Dube also asked, the informant to help dress her up as she had been beaten up again. She showed her injuries on her thighs and hands but before she could tell the informant more, the accused ordered her to stop talking," said Insp Ncube.He said Dube who was in bad shape could not even walk to the toilet and she asked the police informant to escort her."But Mthimkhulu declined as he told her that if she cannot walk, she should relieve herself on the bed. The deceased started vomiting through the mouth and nose and died shortly after," he said.Insp Ncube said the accused ran away leading to the the informant reporting the matter at Cement Side police base.He said the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem while efforts to locate the accused are under way.Insp Ncube warned the public against resorting to violence when faced with difference."We urge members of the public not to disclose confidential information that does not concern them as this lead to fatalities.Members of the public are urged to seek counsel from the family elderly ,church leaders or village heads when faced with problems as resorting to violence does not pay," said Insp Ncube.