Chiwenga restructures health ministry

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has started restructuring the country's healthcare system and has since assured health workers that efforts are underway to ensure that they return to work.Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was recently assigned an additional task of taking charge of the Health Ministry which is under the spotlight because of the Covid-19 pandemic, on Tuesday presented a report in Cabinet on the ongoing restructuring of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The Health Ministry is being overhauled to ensure efficiency following the dismissal of VP Chiwenga' predecessor, Dr Obadiah Moyo on corruption and criminal abuse office charges.He was released on $50 000 bail pending trial.According to the Cabinet report, Government has since approved the introduction of four pillars in the health delivery system and these include pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals product manufacturing; biomedical engineering, targeting the manufacturing of ventilators, hospital beds and other essential equipment; biomedical science and laboratory science, incorporating research on pathogens and the manufacturing of consumables such as reagents and public health strategy and guidelines formulation.In a media briefing after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the revamping of the health system is expected to result in robust medical services."The restructuring of the Ministry of Health and Child Care is part of the Government response to the Covid-19 pandemic and revamping of the health sector.It is expected that the wide-ranging reforms will transform the health sector by introducing systems that work in the national interest," she said.During a tour of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga district last week, VP Chiwenga, promised a new era in the country's healthcare system, saying there would be massive restructuring of the health sector.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 135 Covid-19 related deaths and more than 5 000 confirmed cases.Nurses have been on strike since June but the Health Services Board (HSB) has, however, declared the industrial action as illegal.Civil servants were recently awarded 50 percent pay rise and the US$75 Covid-19 allowances as a temporary arrangement to cushion Government workers while ongoing salary negotiations continue.