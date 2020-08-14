Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 more die of Covid-19

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Six new deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Harare, taking the total to 141 out of 5 378 confirmed cases, following the report of seven new cases.

However, with Matabeland South now catching up with figures of recoveries, the total number of recoveries has reached 4 105, or 76,3 percent of all infections.

Deaths account for just 2,6 percent of total infections.

There are now only 1 132 active cases on the books of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Harare still leads with 2 089 confirmed cases, or 38 percent of the total, and 77 deaths, 54 percent of the total, but with 1778 recoveries, or 43 percent of the total.

Bulawayo is in second place with 1214 total infections, 28 deaths and 933 recoveries.

Midlands has 487 cases, six deaths and 416 recoveries while Manicaland has 317 confirmed cases, but 15 deaths and 239 recoveries.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

39 mins ago | 189 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

40 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

4 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

4 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

4 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Man beats wife to death

4 hrs ago | 1469 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

7 hrs ago | 4709 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

7 hrs ago | 10815 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

8 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

8 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

8 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

12 hrs ago | 7983 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

14 hrs ago | 6496 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

14 hrs ago | 4228 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

14 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

14 hrs ago | 5488 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

15 hrs ago | 176 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

15 hrs ago | 2208 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

15 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

15 hrs ago | 17599 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

15 hrs ago | 564 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

15 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

15 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

15 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Express lane for public transport

15 hrs ago | 896 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

15 hrs ago | 794 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

15 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

15 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

15 hrs ago | 2772 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days