Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the party has a close relationship with the church which back dates to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and men of cloth today should not use the pulpit to advance agendas of the country's detractors.Speaking at the Politburo meeting this morning, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to remain united.Play video below:"In the post-independence period, we continue to work well with the church to advance the national development agenda, as a united people. However, it is most unfortunate when men of the cloth begin to use the pulpit to advance a nefarious agenda for detractors of our country" said President Mnangagwa.More to follow.......