Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF has expelled politburo secretary for health Cleveria Chizema and former Mbare legislator Tendai Savanhu for working with the organisers of the failed July 31 demonstrations.

Information and Publicity Acting Secretary Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the expulsions while addressing a media briefing held after Wednesday's 343rd session of the Politburo .

"The politburo has unanimously resolved that Cleveria Chizema be fired from the party because of the seriousness of her case in which she did not deny any wrong doing, she joins her accomplice Tinashe Mathusa, who was expelled in the previous politburo," said Chinamasa.

"The politburo has warned that any element bent on or working to split our leadership and dividing the party will be treated with no leniency. Tendai Savanhu was also expelled again for his association with Cleveria Chizema."

He added; "We are making these serious decisions to send a clear message that anyone who does not follow the party line does not deserve to be in our midst."

Chizema was suspended earlier this month after she was found in possession of posters and pamphlets that denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the flopped 31 July.

Source - zbc

