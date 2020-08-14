Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Progressive Residents Association (Bpra) has accused the city council of misplaced priorities - a development it says has exacerbated the current water crisis.

The Bpra's concerns come after the local authority recently suspended water supplies for two weeks without notice.

Residents, who have been enduring a 144-hour water shedding schedule, were caught unaware recently after the City Fathers announced plans to shelve the timetable until month-end, citing water supply challenges.

On Monday, council announced that water supplies would be restored at some high lying areas despite the situation on the ground indicating that supply has not been restored in many other areas.

"Of course we know that Bulawayo receives minimal rainfall, but poor planning and misplaced priorities on the part of council has accelerated the adverse effects of the climate change hence the situation we face.

"We cannot abdicate responsibility for our present and our future on people who cannot plan. We cannot trust this council to extricate ourselves from this crisis that we face," said Bpra coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni was, however, not reachable for comment.

Residents here have for the past three months battled to access tap water due to the on-going water shedding. This has seen them resorting to boreholes and water bowsers with the worst case scenario being unsafe sources.

Recently, the local authority was under the spotlight after 13 people in the city's Luveve suburb succumbed to water borne diseases, while over 2 000 were affected.

The city fathers have, in vain, appealed to the government to declare the water crisis in the city a national disaster.

While the city has been endeavouring to ensure a safe water supply for its residents, a number of factors such as accessibility of foreign currency to acquire necessities and breakdown of facilities, among others, have been a huge setback.

This has led to a number of interruptions in the supply chain.

Last week, Town clerk Christopher Dube said the latest water interruption was due to prolonged time needed for the city's reservoirs to recover following the theft of 2km of electricity supply cables and electricity supply challenges.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

3 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

4 hrs ago | 2467 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

4 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Man beats wife to death

4 hrs ago | 1295 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

6 hrs ago | 4476 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

7 hrs ago | 10443 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

7 hrs ago | 3673 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

7 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

8 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

11 hrs ago | 7788 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

13 hrs ago | 6469 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

14 hrs ago | 4200 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

14 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

14 hrs ago | 5447 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

14 hrs ago | 2183 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

14 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

14 hrs ago | 17371 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

14 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

14 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

14 hrs ago | 369 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Express lane for public transport

14 hrs ago | 889 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 469 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

14 hrs ago | 781 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

14 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

14 hrs ago | 811 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 2742 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days