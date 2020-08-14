Latest News Editor's Choice


Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
GURUVE based nurse Brasswell Makina (45) is in trouble for allegedly sleeping  with a 15 year-old girl three times during the national lockdown period.


The matter came to light yesterday at Guruve magistrates courts where Makina pleaded not guilty before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Mugwagwa remanded him in custody to August 25.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the Covid-19 national lockdown Makina who was driving his family car offered the complanaint a lift.

While in the car he proposed love to the complanaint and she accepted.

He allegedly requested to be intimate with her and she allegedly consented.

From that day he would pick her and be intimate with her in his car.

The complanaint's mother was told of the love affair by neighbours and quizzed her daughter who revealed everything to her.

She accompanied her daughter to the police station to file a report, leading to the arrest of the nurse.

Source - Byo24news

