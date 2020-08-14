Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO overzealous members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were yesterday slapped with a ZWL $2000 fine or 3 months imprisonment each by Gokwe magistrate Hilary Ndlovu for assaulting a Kwekwe based lawyer.The duo Brighton Bvaure and Jasper Nechitima were convicted after full trial.According to state papers on April 26 the cops denied the lawyer Lenon Mapfumo of Marufu Misi Law Chambers the opportunity to talk to his client Larry Munashe who had been arrested by the police officers for alleged foreign currency dealing and was detained at Kwekwe Central by the convicts.When the lawyer was on his way to the police station he encountered the two police details at Kwekwe magistrates Court.When the lawyer inquired about the reason for arrest and whereabouts of his client. The officers threatened to arrest Mapfumo for disturbing their peace but he did not budge and a scuffle ensued at the court premises as they tried to handcuff the lawyer drawing the attention of onlookers at the court.Court business was brought to halt as Mapfumo wrestled with the two detectives who had to use force to effect the purported arrest after which they detained him for 24 hours. The Magistrate decried the conduct of the police for arresting the legal practitioner who was performing his duties.Tinashe Wezharemhaka represented the state.Meanwhile, the two cops have since been transferred from Kwekwe with Bvaure now stationed at Chipinge support unit while Nechitima is now at Tuli police station.