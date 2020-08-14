Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
TWO overzealous members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were yesterday slapped with a ZWL $2000 fine or 3 months imprisonment each by Gokwe magistrate Hilary Ndlovu for assaulting a Kwekwe based lawyer.

The duo Brighton Bvaure and Jasper Nechitima were convicted after full trial.

According to state papers on April 26 the cops  denied the lawyer Lenon Mapfumo of Marufu Misi Law Chambers the opportunity to  talk to his client Larry Munashe who had been arrested by the police officers for  alleged foreign currency dealing and was detained at Kwekwe Central by the convicts.

When the lawyer was on his way to the police station he encountered the two police details at Kwekwe magistrates Court.

When the lawyer inquired about the reason for arrest and whereabouts of his client. The officers threatened to arrest Mapfumo for disturbing their peace but he did not budge and a scuffle ensued at the court premises as they tried to handcuff  the lawyer drawing the attention of onlookers at the court.

Court business was brought to halt as Mapfumo wrestled with the two detectives who had to use  force to effect the purported arrest after which they detained him for 24 hours. The Magistrate decried the conduct of the police for arresting the legal practitioner who was performing his duties.

Tinashe Wezharemhaka represented the state.

Meanwhile, the two cops have since been transferred from Kwekwe with Bvaure  now stationed at Chipinge support unit while Nechitima is now at Tuli police station.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

4 hrs ago | 1101 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

7 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

7 hrs ago | 3461 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

7 hrs ago | 4675 Views

Man beats wife to death

7 hrs ago | 1610 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

10 hrs ago | 4906 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

10 hrs ago | 11512 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

10 hrs ago | 4074 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

11 hrs ago | 3520 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

11 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

11 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

15 hrs ago | 8315 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

17 hrs ago | 6597 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

17 hrs ago | 4286 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

17 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

17 hrs ago | 5601 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

17 hrs ago | 510 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

18 hrs ago | 2283 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

18 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

18 hrs ago | 18131 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

18 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

18 hrs ago | 578 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

18 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

18 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

18 hrs ago | 373 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

18 hrs ago | 557 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

18 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Express lane for public transport

18 hrs ago | 916 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 482 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

18 hrs ago | 834 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

18 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

18 hrs ago | 843 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

18 hrs ago | 2886 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days