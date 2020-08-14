Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

by newzimbabwe
18 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has moved to escalate its widely publicised row with Catholic priests through a planned meeting with the Vatican Representative to Zimbabwe ostensibly to seek explanation over ‘insults' directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa by the church's local clerics.

The clerics, under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, last week penned a damning condemnation of the Zanu-PF led administration saying the country had a multi-layered crisis, including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

A panicky government, through Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, dug in and issued a vitriolic response to the priests, describing them as evil minded.

But that could only ignite more fires around the cornered administration amid overwhelming support for the clerics coupled with widespread condemnation for government.

In apparent attempts to save face, government has summoned the Vatican Representative in Zimbabwe over the Pastoral Letter issued by the church priests.

In a statement Wednesday, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi claimed the Catholic Bishops insulted Mnangagwa and the entire government.

"In this regard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo will be meeting the Apostolic Anuncio, the Diplomatic Representative of the Holy See accredited to Zimbabwe," he said.

Ziyambi stated that of particular importance, the government would want the Catholic Representative to explain a phrase in the Pastoral Letter which is of great concern to the government.

"It is not so clear as your Bishops that the national leadership that we have has the knowledge, social skill, emotional stability and social orientation to handle the issues we face as a nation," part of the Bishops Pastoral Letter read.

According to the minister, "the statement constituted an outright insult to the person of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his entire government and is couched in language decidedly unbecoming of an institution such as the Catholic Church".

The minister also highlighted the call to meet the Vatican Representative emanated from the need to know if the Pastoral Letter was in agreement with the Vatican.

"Given that the venerable Bishops represent the Catholic Church, government is compelled to directly engage the Vatican in order to ascertain whether or not such statements reflect the official attitudes of the Holy See towards Zimbabwe's leadership whether they are merely views from various individuals concerned," he said.

Ziyambi said the Pastoral Letter's thrust was "anti-government and accusatory with neither evidence nor basis to level such accusations".

Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst economic upheaval in 12 years with inflation hovering above 800 percent and grinding poverty even among employed citizens being the order of the day.

The Zanu-PF led administration still insists the country's economy was on a recovery path and is agitated over internal and external pressure for it to remedy the crisis was by enemies keen on throwing banana skins in its wake.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Presidential inputs distribution begins

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

5 mins ago | 7 Views

The health care system in shambles

5 mins ago | 3 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

7 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

7 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

10 hrs ago | 3453 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

10 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

13 hrs ago | 5617 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

13 hrs ago | 5318 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

13 hrs ago | 6036 Views

Man beats wife to death

13 hrs ago | 1908 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

16 hrs ago | 5404 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

16 hrs ago | 13278 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

16 hrs ago | 4812 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

17 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

17 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

17 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

21 hrs ago | 9146 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

23 hrs ago | 7105 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

23 hrs ago | 4397 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

23 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

23 hrs ago | 5776 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

24 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

24 hrs ago | 2417 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

24 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

24 hrs ago | 20288 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

24 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days