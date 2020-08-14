Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prof Zvobgo dies

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
ACADEMIC, author and former associate professor of history at the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Chengetai Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo, has died.

Prof Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday, after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago. He was a younger brother to the late national hero and veteran nationalist Dr Eddison Zvobgo.

Family spokesperson and Vice Chancellor of Great Zimbabwe University, Professor Rungano Zvobgo, described his elder brother as a strong-willed individual who was determined to make the best of every situation.

"He was a unifying force for the family," he said.

"He would use humour to lighten heavy situations whilst referring to the Bible for words of wisdom and encouragement. In him, we have lost a father, brother, uncle and friend whose life is celebration of determination and valour.

"Chengetai was a brilliant history professor who loved his students and friends."

Prof Zvobgo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of California (UCLA); a Master of Arts in African History from UCLA; a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University (Uganda) and a PhD in African History from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He was a distinguished academic who authored several journal articles on Zimbabwe.

Prof Zvobgo published books such as "A History of Zimbabwe, 1890-2000" and "Postscript; Zimbabwe, 2001-2008"; "The Wesleyan Methodist Missions in Zimbabwe, 1891-1945"; "A History of Christian Missions in Zimbabwe, 1890-1939" and "The Struggle for Zimbabwe 1935-2004 Eddison JM Zvobgo."

Prof Zvobgo is survived by three daughters Knowledge, Wendy and Clara. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

5 mins ago | 7 Views

The health care system in shambles

6 mins ago | 4 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

7 hrs ago | 3502 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

7 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

10 hrs ago | 3458 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

10 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

13 hrs ago | 5618 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

13 hrs ago | 5319 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

13 hrs ago | 6037 Views

Man beats wife to death

13 hrs ago | 1910 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

16 hrs ago | 5407 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

16 hrs ago | 13283 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

16 hrs ago | 4813 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

17 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

17 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

17 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

21 hrs ago | 9147 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

23 hrs ago | 7107 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

23 hrs ago | 4397 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

23 hrs ago | 3333 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

23 hrs ago | 5776 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

24 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

24 hrs ago | 2417 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

24 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

24 hrs ago | 20296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days