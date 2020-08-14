Prof Zvobgo dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

ACADEMIC, author and former associate professor of history at the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Chengetai Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo, has died.Prof Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday, after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago. He was a younger brother to the late national hero and veteran nationalist Dr Eddison Zvobgo.Family spokesperson and Vice Chancellor of Great Zimbabwe University, Professor Rungano Zvobgo, described his elder brother as a strong-willed individual who was determined to make the best of every situation."He was a unifying force for the family," he said."He would use humour to lighten heavy situations whilst referring to the Bible for words of wisdom and encouragement. In him, we have lost a father, brother, uncle and friend whose life is celebration of determination and valour."Chengetai was a brilliant history professor who loved his students and friends."Prof Zvobgo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of California (UCLA); a Master of Arts in African History from UCLA; a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University (Uganda) and a PhD in African History from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He was a distinguished academic who authored several journal articles on Zimbabwe.Prof Zvobgo published books such as "A History of Zimbabwe, 1890-2000" and "Postscript; Zimbabwe, 2001-2008"; "The Wesleyan Methodist Missions in Zimbabwe, 1891-1945"; "A History of Christian Missions in Zimbabwe, 1890-1939" and "The Struggle for Zimbabwe 1935-2004 Eddison JM Zvobgo."Prof Zvobgo is survived by three daughters Knowledge, Wendy and Clara. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.