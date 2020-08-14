Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

News / National

EXCITABLE Zanu-PF Information and Publicity Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi Wednesday issued an apology for muttering the ‘F-word' during a live virtual debate with global news channel Aljazeera.The youthful former ZINASU president insulted Aljazeera journalist Femi Oke, presenter of the Stream.Co-panellists during the debate were Human Rights Watch's director Dewa Mavhinga and opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere.The Zanu-PF Information Director was invited to participate in a debate that was themed "Are Zimbabweans being silenced?"While Oke was reading the viewers' comments, Mugwadi burst into sarcastic laughter interrupting Oke and then said, "This is rubbish. F*ck you."But after a moment of reflection and with possible scolding by his senior colleagues within the party, Mugwadi returned to issue an apology.Addressing the media after a politburo meeting at the Zanu-PF headquarters, Mugwadi said he had felt unsafe as he was encircled by three MDC activists and ended up throwing harsh remarks on a live show."I ended up throwing harsh remarks to an international journalist from Aljazeera. My unreserved apologies," said Mugwadi."I must say I had been encircled by three activists from the MDC Alliance and I felt that it wasn't balanced, we will look forward to working with them."