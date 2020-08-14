Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

by Satff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
THE bond between Zanu-PF and the Church formed during the country's protracted liberation struggle cannot be broken by some men of God hiding behind the pulpit to push a "nefarious" political agenda, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing members of the Politburo yesterday, the President who is the revolutionary party's First Secretary said even in post-independent Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF has continued to work hand in glove with the Church.

"In the post-independence period, we continue to work well with the Church to advance the national development agenda, as a united people. However, it is most unfortunate when men of the cloth begin to use the pulpit to advance a nefarious agenda for detractors of our country," said President Mnangagwa.

This comes as the Roman Catholic Church last week torched a storm after releasing a letter under the title "The march is not ended", which contained unproven and untested claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe.

The sensationalised pastoral letter dovetailed with the country's detractors' attempt to manufacture a non-existent crisis in Zimbabwe which was supposed to culminate in subversive demonstrations on July 31, a march that was thwarted by the country's security forces.

After Zimbabweans rejected the opposition subversive attempts that were disguised as anti-corruption protests, the country's detractors roped in some churches, civic society and opposition forces in the region to harp about the non-existent crisis. However, President Mnangagwa, who commended Zimbabweans for rejecting the evil regime change machinations, said men of cloth dabbling in politics should make a choice between being politicians or shepherding the nation as the clergy.

"They must come out and form political parties. As Zanu-PF, we are ready for the 2023 elections. We are a people's party that believes in unity, love, peace and in championing development. We fought for the empowerment of our people," he said.

The President said Zanu-PF, as a party that fought tooth and nail to deliver Zimbabwe from colonial bondage, achieve democracy and constitutionalism, would always ensure that those tenets are entrenched in the country.

"Following their crashing failure, our detractors are evidently in disarray and desperate, and grasping at straws to destroy confidence in our democratically elected Government. They are equally on an overdrive to discredit our people-centred programmes," he said.

In the aftermath of its crushing defeat in the 2018 harmonised elections, the MDC Alliance vowed to sabotage the Zanu-PF led administration by throwing spanners into most of the Government programmes, through rolling out violent demonstrations and besmirching the Second Republic on social media platforms.

Despite the concerted efforts of the country's detractors, both internal and external, the ruling party is working towards fulfilling its manifesto through a raft of people-oriented programmes, the President said.

"We are delivering on the promises we made to the people. We set out under the Second Republic to establish and sustain a just and equitable society firmly based on our historical, cultural, social and economic experiences as well as our aspirations for better quality of life for all our people.

"As highlighted in our manifesto, our agriculture programme such as the broadening of the access to land by more Zimbabweans through the rationalisation of farm sizes and the elimination of multiple farm ownership, is on course" he said.

Later this month, the President will launch the Agriculture Recovery Plan, which seeks to meet the promises made towards promoting productivity, enhance support systems and infrastructure, and develop markets for the agriculture products to earn the country much needed foreign currency .T

he Government, he said had concluded the Global Compensation Deed Agreement with the white former commercial farmers in line with the country's constitutional provisions. The President also recommended the speedy implementation of Cadre Development Programmes in the party so as to come up with an informed party member.

"I call upon the Commissariat Department from the cell to the national level to move with speed and implement Cadre Development Programmes leveraging ICTs. An informed and alert cadre can more effectively advance the national agenda and help to accelerate the implementation of our development projects".


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

3 mins ago | 5 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Mphoko trial date set

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

11 mins ago | 23 Views

The health care system in shambles

12 mins ago | 15 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

7 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

10 hrs ago | 3556 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

10 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

13 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

13 hrs ago | 5376 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

13 hrs ago | 6088 Views

Man beats wife to death

13 hrs ago | 1929 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

16 hrs ago | 5431 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

16 hrs ago | 13351 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

17 hrs ago | 4840 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

17 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

17 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

17 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

21 hrs ago | 9173 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

23 hrs ago | 7122 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

23 hrs ago | 4401 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

23 hrs ago | 3339 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

23 hrs ago | 5782 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

24 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

24 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

24 hrs ago | 2420 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

24 hrs ago | 2200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days