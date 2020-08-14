Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
THE world was stunned on Tuesday when a senior Zanu-PF official uttered unpalatable words to a host on a programme to discuss the crisis in Zimbabwe.

Not surprising that Zanu-PF officials are angry that the international community is annoyed with Harare's treatment of its citizens, but what was exhibited by the ruling party's information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi on Aljazeera during a programme to discuss the crisis in Zimbabwe was pure arrogance.

These kinds of appalling irritabilities by Zanu-PF officials have become the order of the day as they desperately try to defend the disgrace the government finds itself in.

What with calling the Catholic bishops evil for calling the government to order and stop human rights abuses by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, the barefaced denials by authorities that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe despite calls by the international community, confirming a crisis and urging urgent action.

Zanu-PF officials have been angry at accusations against them by the United Nations, the African Union Commission and other human rights organisations and the church that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to challenge to join politics, in frustration to their statement that called his government to order.

They have described those against their human rights violations, corruption and crackdown of activists as terrorists, evil plotters and regime change proponents but telling a television presenter foultasting words in the glare of an international audience like what Mugwadi did laid bare the true character Zimbabweans are dealing with.

Mugwadi uttered a phrase that simply expresses anger, defiance or contempt but can never be repeated in any normal platform much to the irritation of fellow panelists.

But that is the problem Zimbabweans are dealing with and the sooner the international community realises the kind of arrogance people are dealing with every day the better.

It is the party that, through its acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, urged its supporters to use violence on July 31 to protect themselves and it is the same party that now uses all sorts of unpleasant words to silence critics.

It would appear everyone but Sadc now fully understands that Zimbabwe is a political hotspot.

Sadc has maintained the "hear no evil, see no evil" theory in dealing with Zimbabwe, quite sadly.

Pleas from civic society organisations under the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition banner and the churches should not go unnoticed.

Time is up for Sadc to act as if they are oblivious of what is happening in Zimbabwe in defiance of voices of reason from South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) and the entirety of opposition movements in the neighbouring country who continue to push for a resolution to the Zimbabwean crisis.

Ignoring the Zimbabwean problem now is negligence on the part of Sadc as it will further worsen the situation in the troubled nation.

There is a political crisis just like there is an economic crisis and it cannot be solved by playing blind to the problems.

When the whole world is seeing a troubled citizenry in Zimbabwe, why and how is Sadc seeing nothing?

Is Sadc afraid to call its leaders to order and where will that leave an ordinary Zimbabwean, suffering from the never-ending crisis?

Zimbabweans are the biggest losers and it is time for Sadc to come to the party and stop ignoring honesty by the African Union Commission, the United Nations, The Elders and many others.

Time is up, Sadc. The people of Zimbabwe desperately await the voice of reason from you before they are burnt to ashes by this ravaging crisis.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa tells to Catholic bishops to dump church robes and join political arena

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

16 mins ago | 61 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

17 mins ago | 85 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

18 mins ago | 27 Views

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

19 mins ago | 62 Views

Mphoko trial date set

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

20 mins ago | 65 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

25 mins ago | 48 Views

The health care system in shambles

26 mins ago | 30 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

26 mins ago | 39 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

8 hrs ago | 3818 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

8 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

10 hrs ago | 3722 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

10 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

13 hrs ago | 5782 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

14 hrs ago | 5472 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

14 hrs ago | 6195 Views

Man beats wife to death

14 hrs ago | 1968 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

17 hrs ago | 13481 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

17 hrs ago | 4902 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

17 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

18 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

18 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

21 hrs ago | 9243 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

23 hrs ago | 7144 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

24 hrs ago | 4412 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

24 hrs ago | 3347 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

24 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

24 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

24 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

24 hrs ago | 2428 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days