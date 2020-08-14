Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has called on the South African Development Community (Sadc) bloc's incoming chairperson and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi to put Zimbabwe on the organisation's agenda in light of the country' deepening political, socio-economic crises.On Monday, Nyusi took over the Sadc chairmanship from his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli.Change of leadership was also made at the Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation where President Emmerson Mnangagwa handed over the chairmanship to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.MDC Alliance secretary for foreign affairs Gladys Hlatywayo yesterday said the Sadc bloc erred by not taking a strong stance against Zimbabwe at the Monday summit which was held virtually."We note that the communiqué of the just-ended 40th ordinary summit of the Sadc heads of State and government has omitted the deteriorating governance and legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe," Hlatywayo said."Whereas the communiqué has taken note of the security situations in some countries, including Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, we urge regional leaders to equally pay attention to the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe.""We urge Sadc to urgently intervene in Zimbabwe in line with the Sadc Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security in order to maintain regional peace and security."Hlatywayo accused Mnangagwa's administration of hiding behind the cover of COVID-19 to sustain a crackdown on dissenting voices, resulting in a worsening human rights tramping in the country.She highlighted there is now a security risk in Zimbabwe due to the prevailing situation marred by the State's heavy-handedness on its defenceless citizens.The MDC Alliance also accused the government of plotting to decimate it by crumbling its councils and replacing them with pro-Zanu-PF functionaries.Several MDC Alliance councillors across the country have been arrested and are facing charges related to abuse of office.The opposition's secretary for local government Sesil Zvidzai said Mnangagwa was desperate to "reverse the will of the people" who voted into power the MDC Alliance councillors.The MDC Alliance controls 27 out of 32 urban local authorities across the country.Several MDC Alliance legislators have also been recalled by the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, in what observers said was being done by the ruling Zanu-PF to decimate the opposition."The issue is clear that Mnangagwa's crack unit which is unconstitutional and unlawful is on a witch-hunt. It is an attempt to take away what the progressive forces got from the people and repose it into rejected Zanu-PF," Zvidzai said.