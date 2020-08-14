MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance activist and Gweru council employee, Tamuka Denhere's wife, Lilian, last week appeared in court facing allegations of falsely claiming that her husband had been abducted.Lilian (38) appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha facing charges of deliberately supplying false information to the police.She was remanded to September 3 on $1 000 bail.She was represented by Reginald Chidawanyika.Allegations were that Lilian reported that her husband had been kidnapped, well knowing that he had been lawfully arrested.Last week, Denhere appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of threatening to kill Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda for acceding to the recall of MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament.He was remanded to September 1 on $2 000 bail.The State case is that on August 12 at around 6pm, detectives from Harare arrived at Denhere's house in Mkoba, Gweru.They advised him he had been arrested and they were taking him to Harare on allegations of sending a threatening message to a person not identified in State papers.Denhere's wife, however, allegedly proceeded to Mkoba Police Station, where she made a report that her husband had been abducted by unknown people.The State further claims that the false report was meant to tarnish the image of the State security agents.