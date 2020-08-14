Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
KEZI Clinic in Matobo District, Matabeleland South province, has been lying derelict for more than 10 years after local communities contributed material resources towards its rehabilitation.

Kezi villagers last week expressed concern over the delays by the authorities to renovate and operationalise the clinic, a development that has forced them to travel to Bulawayo, Gwanda or Maphisa for medical and mortuary services.

"The local MP (Edgar Moyo), Chief (Vuyani) Nyangazonke and local Department of Public Works are all well aware of the predicament of the central Kezi community and the condition of the Kezi clinic," said Simon Madondo, who is now based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"As community members, we have bought a compressor for the mortuary and all is required is fitting. My brother, Khumbulani Matondo, who works for an air conditioning and refrigeration company in Johannesburg, volunteered to do the installation of the compressor when he gets time off."

He added: "We do not know if red tape will allow that because the clinic is a government institution.

"We have had bodies decomposing in that mortuary in the past. A case in point is my own grandmother in 2009 whose body had decomposed when we buried her. The compressor cost about R8 000 inclusive of the fittings. Duty at the border was about R4 000."

Madondo said they were expecting to send gas and a few other items the technician requires to complete the installation and that costs R3 500.

"A hand-over was made to the local stakeholders amid pomp and fanfare and to date, the clinic still lies derelict," Madondo said.

"Truth is our people are suffering. There is no money. We are one of the most marginalised districts in the country. Most of our people have been forced out of the country because of the hardships. Those left behind do menial jobs like artisanal mining," Madondo said.

"Sometimes I wonder what sins we committed against the government. Is it the sin of having produced the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo that we are so neglected? Our women sometimes deliver in the toilets of that hospital, so I hear. Sometimes I wonder what is happening to our people during the times of this COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe the powers-that-be are happy that we don't have health facilities. The pandemic will continue where Gukurahundi failed and exterminate the people of Kezi."

Another villager, Elian Phiri, said the clinic's roofing sheets were blown off by wind 10 years ago and to date, it does not have a roof.

"I remember sometime 10 years ago my aunt died and we collected her body from that mortuary and she was in a very advanced state of decomposition," Phiri said.

Matobo North legislator Moyo (Zanu-PF) confirmed that the clinic was not functioning after its roof was blown away by wind.

He, however, said despite the roofing material having been acquired, there was need to pull down the whole structure and raise a new one using modern material.

"The compressor at the hospital was burnt long back due to an electrical fault and due to age," the MP said.

"I spoke to the doctor at Maphisa Hospital who told me that it is not the issue of a compressor that is delaying, but the unsuitable structure.

"The roof at the clinic was blown away by wind and the roof trusses which were wooden have been damaged by termites. Due to the aged walls, it was not possible for us to put on new roofing as the walls would not withstand it."

Moyo said the roofing material was procured before he became MP for the area.

He, however, said recommendations were made that the Health ministry and Public Works must reconstruct the clinic and a budgetary process was underway.

However, Matobo district development co-ordinator Obey Chaputsira dismissed the claim that the clinic's roof was blown off ten years ago saying it was a recent incident.

Matobo Public Works official Busani Mudenda declined to comment, referring all questions to the provincial office which could not be reached for comment.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

1 min ago | 1 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

4 mins ago | 3 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

7 mins ago | 4 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

9 mins ago | 5 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's consumption poverty rises by 37%

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

16 mins ago | 47 Views

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa tells to Catholic bishops to dump church robes and join political arena

20 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

31 mins ago | 168 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

32 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

32 mins ago | 222 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

33 mins ago | 94 Views

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

34 mins ago | 181 Views

Mphoko trial date set

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

35 mins ago | 158 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

36 mins ago | 106 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

40 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

40 mins ago | 105 Views

The health care system in shambles

41 mins ago | 49 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

41 mins ago | 52 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

8 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

8 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

10 hrs ago | 3883 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

10 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

14 hrs ago | 5883 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

14 hrs ago | 5562 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

14 hrs ago | 6322 Views

Man beats wife to death

14 hrs ago | 2007 Views

ZANU PF Politburo suspends Youth leader over Tajamuka bribe

16 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Mnanagwa rattled by ZANU PF plans to recall him

17 hrs ago | 13651 Views

'Beatrice Mtetwa and Hopewell Chin'ono are bedmates,' court says

17 hrs ago | 4959 Views

WATCH: New twist to Drax US$60 million saga

17 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Zimbabwe regime can't change global perception because people aren't fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

18 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Nkosana Moyo's APA announces its political come-back in 2023

18 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

22 hrs ago | 9308 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

24 hrs ago | 7189 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

24 hrs ago | 4419 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

24 hrs ago | 3356 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

24 hrs ago | 5806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days