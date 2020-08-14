Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago | Views
Opposition MDC-A has maintained that genuine inclusive National dialogue to agree on a comprehensive reform agenda through an agreed neutral facilitator supported by SADC remains the only plausible route to extricate Zimbabwe out of its socio economical doldrums

[14:48, 18/08/2020] Nizbert Moyo: MDC A Secretory for international Relations, Gladys Hlatshwayo said the just ended 40th Ordinary Summit of SADC heads of state and Government has omitted the deteriorating governance and legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe indicating that the situation poses a serious threat to peace and security in the country.

"We note that the communique of the just ended 40th Ordinary summit of the heads of state and government has omitted the deteriorating governance and legitimacy crisis in Zimbabwe," said Hlatshwayo adding that the country's situation coupled with the lack of cohesion in government now pose a serious threat to peace and security of Zimbabwe and SADC region in general.

The secretory urged SADC to intervene in line with the SADC protocol on politics, Defence and Security.

However this comes hard on the heels of  the  political letter by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops conference which described the country's situation as a crisis but the government dismissed the letter as unacceptable adding that it does not reflect the situation on the ground.

Source - Byo24News

