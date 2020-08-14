Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
On Wednesday, Zimbabweans woke up to the saddening news that political activist and brother to the missing journalist Itai Dzamara, Patson Dzamara was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Leader of the #ThisFlag movement and human rights activist Evan Mawarire confirmed the news and said Dzamara would require assistance with funds for urgent surgery.

"Last week i visited my friend and brother Patson Dzamara. He was ill and in much pain. It is now confirmed that he has colon cancer.

"I ask you for your support as we start through Team Pachedu to raise funds for urgent surgery. You will be a good soldier. We pray for your healing and victory over this my brother," Mawarire said.

Team Pachedu twitter handle claimed Dzamara needed U$28,000.00 for surgery.

"Our Cde @PatsonDzamara is in great pain and in need of your support. He has asked us to help raise U$28,000.00 for Cancer treatment.

"Help us help him , we will account for every Cent.

Dzamara has been hinting that he was not well. He has not confirmed the cancer yet.

At some point, Dzamara said," Spent last night moving from one medical facility to another for medical attention. Saw frail and hopeless people.

"Saw people in pain. Saw people crying after losing their loved ones. One person in the next room died. You are still alive and well? Be grateful and make it count.

"My heart bleeds for Zimbabwe. How ZANU-PF treats us with disdain is unacceptable. I've not been able to raise my voice & take a stand as often as I should due to health challenges but I wish to encourage progressive Zimbabweans to continue the work. We will get to better Zimbabwe.

Several people wished him well.

Source - nehandaradio

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

2 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

2 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

6 hrs ago | 2827 Views

The health care system in shamble

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

7 hrs ago | 1189 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

7 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 5749 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

7 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

7 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

7 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

7 hrs ago | 4531 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

7 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

7 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

7 hrs ago | 2319 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zimbabwe's consumption poverty rises by 37%

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

8 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa tells to Catholic bishops to dump church robes and join political arena

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

8 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

8 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mphoko trial date set

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

8 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

8 hrs ago | 648 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

The health care system in shambles

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

If you have two cloaks give one to the brother without

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Overzealous cops assault top lawyer

15 hrs ago | 4850 Views

Nurse in trouble for statutory rape

15 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Tshinga Dube warns that failure to dialogue will lead to civil strife

18 hrs ago | 4960 Views

BCC accused of misplaced priorities

18 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo expels Chizema, Savanhu

21 hrs ago | 6474 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on the Party, Church relationship

21 hrs ago | 6333 Views

6 more die of Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Chiwenga restructures health ministry

21 hrs ago | 7486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days