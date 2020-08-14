'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's co-adviser Shingi Munyeza has sensationally claimed that the Zanu-PF administration does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora.The outspoken cleric is part of a 26-member Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), for Mnangagwa.In a televised sermon Sunday, Munyeza said Mnangagwa's leadership did not like people who went to diaspora looking for greener pastures.In 2018, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by some Zimbabweans based in foreign lands to be allowed to vote in the 2018 harmonised elections from their respective bases.He added that Mnangagwa's leadership was only interested in retaining power but spent most of its time consulting occults instead of resolving the country's economic challenges."We need a leader in this nation who says enough is enough. A leader who does not consult the occult to destroy people's lives. A leader who says enough is enough, we can defeat this," he said."That will be the end of corruption in this country because corruption is perpetuated by the occult. People go to consult the occult so that they can steal more from the country's coffers."People go to consult the occult so that they can kill because they want to sustain power. People go to consult the occult because they want to retain power at all costs."The things that are happening in this country you don't understand because it comes from the occult. It has no reason, it has no common sense," Munyeza said.He added that the current Zanu-PF leadership did not like disseminating voices."We also need leadership that brings our nation together. A leadership that rises above differences and diversity. Leadership that makes sure we are not divided by racial lines, tribal lines, not according to class, not divided according to those who are in Zimbabwe and those in the Diaspora."Right now, we have a problem. We have a leadership that distaste those in the Diaspora. It does not like those in the Diaspora because if they liked them, they would be allowed to vote because it is their country."We have a leadership that does not like dissenting voices. If it liked dissenting voices, it would allow freedom of speech, expression, association, and demonstrations because that is what the Constitution says," Munyeza said.He added, "Our political leaders treat church, Christianity as a token to endorse their power quest. At the core of their hearts they, not even Christians."They don't even know what it means to be a Christian. This is why we have 85% but there is decay and this disaster when political leaders are going to church by day and by night, they are consulting the occult."We have a bad toxic political environment with bad leadership across the board. Zimbabwe is in a political bad shape and only God can bring redemption to us."