Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabweans for shunning the 31 July demonstrations which had been planned by the opposition and other anti-government forces.Speaking at the Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said the country's detractors are desperate to destroy the ruling party."I want to comment that Party and the citizens in general for shunning the machinations of violence through the planned ill fated July 31 insurrection," said President Mnangagwa."Following their crushing failure, our detractors are evidently in disarray and desperate and grasping at straws to destroy confidence in our democratically elected government. They are equally on an overdrive to discredit our people centred programmes," he added.President Mnangagwa also emphasized that the party has a close relationship with the church dating back to the country's liberation struggle but insisted that the men of cloth should not use the pulpit to advance agendas of the country's detractors."Zanu-PF has a close relationship with the church dating back to the days of the liberation struggle," he said."In the post independence period, we continued to work well. Going forward, we remain committed to working well with church to advance the national development agenda, as a united people."It is most unfortunate when men of the cloth begin to use the pulpit to advance a nefarious agenda for detractors of our country. Those who want to enter the political realm are welcome to do so."They must come out and form political parties As Zanu-PF we are ready for the 2023 elections."President Mnangagwa's remarks come in the wake of a letter released by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Council(ZCBC).The letter resonated with attempts by opposition political parties to attract international spotlight on Zimbabwe after losing the 2018 Presidential elections.