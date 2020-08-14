Gold buyer killed in head on collision

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Popular Mazowe gold buyer in died after a Toyota vehicle he was travelling in crashed with a Telecel company vehicle at Mazowe Citrus yesterday.Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the gold buyer only identified as Joshua from Amatola, Mazowe mine."The telecel vehicle encroached into oncoming lane and collided with Joshua's car, he subsequently died upon admission at Howard hospital," the witness said.