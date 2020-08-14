Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed his grief on the passing on of academic, author Professor Chengetai Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo.

In a press statement, Mnangagwa said he was deeply saddened and pained by the death.

"l was deeply saddened and pained to receive the news of the death yesterday of Professor Chengetai Jonas Zvobgo, younger brother to our late national hero Dr Eddison Zvobgo.

While we were aware that he had not been well for sometime after suffering a stroke for while he was receiving treatment at a local rehabilitation centre, our prayers and expectations were pinned on his speedy recovery and wellness."

He, however, said that "We note with great satisfaction that the late Professor Zvobgo has left behind a rich legacy traceable in the academic world through distinguished services as a history professor of repute.

His contribution to the body of knowledge in both Zimbabwean and African history is well recognized in including several books and academic journals to his credit.

He will be sorely missed by the academic community to which he was a respected figure."

He added that  "On behalf of the government, my family and my own behalf, l wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Zvobgo family, especially the Professor'schildren, Knowledge, Wendy and Clara who have lost a loving father and their pillar of strength."

Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago.

Source - Byo24News

