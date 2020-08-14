Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for a suspected murderer who killed his pregnant wife with a open object regardless of her being married to another man.


Fidelis Chido (32) of Galloway farm,Mvurwi is on the run after he stabbed Sharon Jone (33) on the abdomen with a sharp object.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"We are hunting for a murder suspect Chido who allegedly stabbed his eight monhts girlfriend to death in a domestic dispute while her husband was herding cattle at Galloway farm," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Chido visited his pregnant girlfriend in the absents of Joseph Farawo (39) husband to the now deceased Jones.

The love birds had  an altercation and Chido fatally stabbed Jones before fleeing in blood stained clothes and a blood stained object.

A witness Innocent Muganhu told NewsDay that they tried to chase after the suspect Soo after seeing his blood stained clothes but could not catch him.

"We saw the suspect coming out of Farawo's house with blood stained clothes and object hence  I tried to chase after him but failed to catch up with him," Farawo said.

"I alerted other neighbours and one neigbiur Gerald Bvunza entered the room and found Jones's body in a pool of blood."

The body was taken to Mvurwi hospital mortuary by the police.

Police is appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

4 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

6 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

6 hrs ago | 3813 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

7 hrs ago | 6380 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

7 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

7 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

9 hrs ago | 716 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

9 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

9 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

10 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

10 hrs ago | 8852 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

14 hrs ago | 3461 Views

The health care system in shamble

14 hrs ago | 958 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

15 hrs ago | 1384 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

15 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

15 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

15 hrs ago | 8043 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

15 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

15 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

15 hrs ago | 937 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

15 hrs ago | 6528 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

15 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

15 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

15 hrs ago | 4878 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

15 hrs ago | 384 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

15 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe's consumption poverty rises by 37%

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

15 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mnangagwa tells to Catholic bishops to dump church robes and join political arena

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ndebeles in Zimbabwe worried as Information Minister threatens second genocide

15 hrs ago | 1315 Views

EMA sues BCC over raw sewage

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa engages Vatican envoy

15 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Does the Bible they read teach them to glorify violence, asks Chinamasa

15 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Church, Zanu-PF, bond unbreakable'

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mobile money limits due for review

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mugwadi apologises for muttering 'F-word' during live Al jazeera interview

15 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mphoko trial date set

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

Prof Zvobgo dies

16 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Vatican envoy summoned to explain Mnangagwa 'insult'

16 hrs ago | 767 Views

Presidential inputs distribution begins

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimsec's apartheid examinations must fail!

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

The health care system in shambles

16 hrs ago | 208 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days