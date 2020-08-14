Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for a suspected murderer who killed his pregnant wife with a open object regardless of her being married to another man.

Fidelis Chido (32) of Galloway farm,Mvurwi is on the run after he stabbed Sharon Jone (33) on the abdomen with a sharp object.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."We are hunting for a murder suspect Chido who allegedly stabbed his eight monhts girlfriend to death in a domestic dispute while her husband was herding cattle at Galloway farm," Mundembe said.Allegations are that Chido visited his pregnant girlfriend in the absents of Joseph Farawo (39) husband to the now deceased Jones.The love birds had an altercation and Chido fatally stabbed Jones before fleeing in blood stained clothes and a blood stained object.A witness Innocent Muganhu told NewsDay that they tried to chase after the suspect Soo after seeing his blood stained clothes but could not catch him."We saw the suspect coming out of Farawo's house with blood stained clothes and object hence I tried to chase after him but failed to catch up with him," Farawo said."I alerted other neighbours and one neigbiur Gerald Bvunza entered the room and found Jones's body in a pool of blood."The body was taken to Mvurwi hospital mortuary by the police.Police is appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station.