'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should guard against religious institutions disseminating anti-Government narratives disguised as sermons, church groups said yesterday.In response to a recent controversial pastoral letter by Catholic Bishops, which purveyed the opposition's discredited message that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC), Tehillar Christian Network (TCN) and Destiny for Africa Network said the church should pray for the country's leadership to ensure peace prevailed in the country instead of dabbling in politics.ZACC patron Bishop Jimayi Muduvuri said churches under his organisation did not share the desire for conflict as exhibited by some religious outfits, but preferred to work with the Government to build a bright future for the nation. He hailed the Government's efforts to protect the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic and moves towards a new political culture of peace and unity."Our response as God's servants should not be to call people to revolt against the Government, but rather to urge people to go forward in peace," said Bishop Muduvuri."We need to support President Mnangagwa in his call for peace in the country and the region at large."Tehillar Christian Network president Reverend Sam Malunga said the role of the priest was at the altar in the temple and the role of the king was in the palace."To the church and clergymen in the nation, let's leave politics to politicians and let's stick to our mandate, our divine mandate is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to inculcate the divine commission of transforming lives in moral values and in fearing God."Destiny for Africa Network founder Reverend Obadiah Musindo condemned the Catholic bishops for releasing a letter under the title: "The march is not ended", which contained unproven claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe.He said: "We are disturbed by this and they should desist from making statements that will cause civil unrest. The church stands for peace, unity, love and prosperity. We have challenges and difficulties in Zimbabwe, but to say that we have a crisis is a great exaggeration. If we put our heads together, we will solve the challenges."A member of the Apostolic Church, Mr Peter Gwenzi, said the role of church denominations was to pray for peace and unity among people and the development of the country.After Zimbabweans rejected the opposition's subversive attempts that were disguised as anti-corruption protests, the country's detractors roped in some churches, civil society and opposition forces in the region to harp about the non-existent crisis.