Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
STRIKING health workers must return to work and save lives while Government addresses their grievances, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is the Health and Child Care Minister, has said.

VP Chiwenga made the call while addressing farmers at the launch of the Climate-Proofed Presidential-Inputs Programme at Nyabvuti Farm in Guruve.

He said Government was aware of the challenges being faced by workers in the health sector and pleaded for patience as authorities were working on solving the issues affecting them, although he noted that long-standing issues were not going to be totally solved instantly.

"We are working hard to improve our health delivery system at ward, village, district, province up to referral institutions. We are strengthening our system so that people can access medication easily.

"Our health workers are on strike. We are encouraging them to return to work so we that we can save lives. While we are aware of their grievances, they should also consider saving lives. We are not blind to your issues. We are working hard to assist but you should also consider lives of patients," he said.

The Vice President pleaded with nurses to be patient as authorities find solutions to their problems.

"While we are addressing your grievances, we cannot expect a solution overnight. These challenges have been accumulating over a long period and will also take a little bit of time to be addressed. We are one family, one people and we need to unite and help each other. We have launched the-PFumvudza programme, which is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity. But people cannot work if they are not in good health," he said.

He also took the opportunity to encourage farmers to follow the Covid-19 lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of the infection. Mashonaland Central has 71 Covid-19 cases and two deaths and those in the province needed to adhere to the health regulations.

"We are fighting an invisible enemy. This disease does not discriminate. The best is for us to protect ourselves through social distancing, sanitising hands and also seeking medical attention early if we fall sick," he said.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Monica Mavhunga urged people to limit movements as that could lead to the spread of the disease.

"We now have 71 cases of Covid-19. Let us follow the regulations laid down by Government. This disease is real," she said.

Source - chronicle

