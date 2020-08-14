Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BAZ shortlists ZTN, KeYonna for TV licences

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
ZIMPAPERS Television Network (ZTN) and Fair Talk Communications KeYonna TV have been shortlisted as some of the applicants to be interviewed during a public inquiry for the six free-to-air national commercial television licences.

In February this year, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) called for applications for six free to air national commercial TV channels and if awarded, each licence will be 10 years long.

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd is a media house fully-integrated with a footprint in publishing and digital, radio broadcasting, printing and packaging and now, television broadcasting.

ZTN which has been very active on social media, especially Facebook where they have been airing most of their programmes, is headed by seasoned journalist, Nomsa Nkala.

Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Beatrice Tonhodzayi confirmed the development.

"We've been shortlisted and are looking forward to the public inquiry. Zimpapers has been preparing for this for the past couple of years," said Tonhodzayi.

Meanwhile, Fair Talk Communications, the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM are also elated to be on the shortlist of applicants. Their television station KeYonna TV was among applicants that have been shortlisted by BAZ for the public hearing set to take place on a date yet to be announced by the parastatal.

Fair Talk Communications acting chief executive officer, Godwin Phiri said they were elated adding that the television station will naturally be based in Bulawayo.

"We believe that we submitted a very competitive bid and we certainly look forward to participating in the public hearings. I must add that if we do get the licence, our television station will be based right here in Bulawayo, although it will be a national licence," said Phiri.

He said they were going to be a very competitive player when given the licence.

"We believe that with the experience and brand we have developed with our radio programming business, we're certainly a competitive player. We also believe that our performance in the public hearings stage will show that we are a serious player worthy to be considered and worthy to receive a licence from BAZ," said Phiri.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services challenged parastatals under its ministry and stakeholders to ensure that they facilitate a two-way communication process between the government and the people, by licensing more television and radio players to achieve this objective.

This process is part of efforts by the Government to open up the airwaves and promote freedom of expression and dissemination of diverse views as envisaged in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

1 min ago | 0 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

4 mins ago | 1 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3678 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1771 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5254 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6519 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

15 hrs ago | 10232 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

15 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

15 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

15 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

17 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3904 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3962 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10776 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3820 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

23 hrs ago | 1456 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8791 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4266 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1049 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

24 hrs ago | 7546 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

24 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

24 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

24 hrs ago | 5849 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

24 hrs ago | 440 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

24 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabwe's consumption poverty rises by 37%

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mugwadi's pure arrogance on AlJazeera

24 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Warriors date Algeria as Caf releases Afcon schedule

24 hrs ago | 716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days