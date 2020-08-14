Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Experts have voiced concerns over the Washington's inaction in joining the international community to help Africa amid the pandemic, the continent hit hardest by COVID-19.

"The US has basically been missing in action on the global front, which is very heartbreaking for me to see," Jeremy Konyndyk, director of the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) during the Obama administration, said during a discussion held by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

According to the Associated Press (AP), more than two dozen international aid groups wrote on June 4 to USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa, saying that "little to no US humanitarian assistance has reached those on the front lines" of the pandemicrican online news service the Daily Maverick.


Source - Xinhua

