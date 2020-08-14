Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF Mashonaland East province is set to resume its cell restructuring exercise anytime soon, despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

The exercise was abandoned early this year following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures introduced by the government.

NewsDay is reliably informed that provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza summoned all party provincial management officials to a meeting in Harare on Saturday to discuss ways to resume the restructuring exercise.

A top party provincial member confirmed the developments.

"The restructuring exercise was aborted following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The management team was summoned to Harare to discuss on the issue, among other things. As a province we are already shifting our focus on 2023 elections," said the official who requested anonymity.

"The restructuring exercise is one of the important tools to ensure total victory in 2023. We are focusing on cell restructuring before we move to other levels."

Provincial political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini said they had already begun the exercise.

"We resolved to resume the cell restructuring in the province and we are on it. Since one of the COVID-19 regulations demands a gathering of not more than 50 people, we will be doing exactly that. Mind you, our cell structures consist of 50 members, that is an added advantage," he said.

Zanu-PF lost Goromonzi South and Marondera Central constituencies to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised elections and is currently embroiled is factional wars, with the restructuring exercise expected to restore sanity in the province.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suffers another body blow

11 secs ago | 0 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

6 mins ago | 2 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

9 mins ago | 2 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3740 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6559 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

15 hrs ago | 10323 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

15 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

15 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10817 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3824 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

23 hrs ago | 1457 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8798 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4269 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4071 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1051 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

24 hrs ago | 7559 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

24 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

24 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

24 hrs ago | 5855 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

24 hrs ago | 442 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

24 hrs ago | 1083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days