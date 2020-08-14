Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Mashonaland East province is set to resume its cell restructuring exercise anytime soon, despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.The exercise was abandoned early this year following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures introduced by the government.NewsDay is reliably informed that provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza summoned all party provincial management officials to a meeting in Harare on Saturday to discuss ways to resume the restructuring exercise.A top party provincial member confirmed the developments."The restructuring exercise was aborted following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The management team was summoned to Harare to discuss on the issue, among other things. As a province we are already shifting our focus on 2023 elections," said the official who requested anonymity."The restructuring exercise is one of the important tools to ensure total victory in 2023. We are focusing on cell restructuring before we move to other levels."Provincial political commissar Herbert Shumbamhini said they had already begun the exercise."We resolved to resume the cell restructuring in the province and we are on it. Since one of the COVID-19 regulations demands a gathering of not more than 50 people, we will be doing exactly that. Mind you, our cell structures consist of 50 members, that is an added advantage," he said.Zanu-PF lost Goromonzi South and Marondera Central constituencies to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised elections and is currently embroiled is factional wars, with the restructuring exercise expected to restore sanity in the province.