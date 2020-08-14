Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
FOREIGN FUNDED HUMAN rights lobby groups have rapped President Emmerson Mnangagwa for denying that the country was in a crisis, warning the deepening problems would not self-correct.

In a statement yesterday, the Heads of Civil Society Coalitions (HoCSC), a grouping of civil society coalitions in Zimbabwe, said dismissive responses to citizen concerns by government were worrisome.

"Developments of the last few weeks speak to a deepening crisis that is being casually approached with denialism, arrogance and further violation of human rights by government," part of the statement read.

"We have in the past few days witnessed denialism and dismissive responses from the government, including in response to concerns raised by the South African government and the African Union Commission.

"The Zimbabwean crisis will not self-correct, and blanket denialism and diversion will simply serve to deepen existing challenges. The government remains duty-bound to ensure the welfare and security of Zimbabweans."

Zimbabwe has been facing its worst economic crisis and human rights disaster in a decade under Mnangagwa who took over power in a November 2017 coup.

Mnangagwa's government has vehemently denied that the country is in a crisis after the international community raised red flags over human rights abuses ahead of the July 31 protests.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was early this month forced to dispatch envoys to Harare after a social media campaign under the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter begun trending highlighting the abuse of human rights by Mnangagwa,

Churches, human rights lobby groups, opposition parties as well as the continental group, African Union pointed that there was a crisis in the country, but Mnangagwa's government has insisted there is no crisis and attacked Catholic bishops over their pastoral statement flagging human rights abuses in the country.

"The government's violent and unrestrained response to the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBC)'s pastoral letter of 14 August 2020 calling for an end to State-sponsored human rights violations, crackdown on dissent and corruption, induces a sense of shock," the statement further read.

"One wonders what is untoward about the church calling out abuses, and advancing calls for peace and nation-building through inclusive dialogue. The HoCSC stands in solidarity with the church and ordinary citizens who continue to raise the call to action to solve the man-made crisis we find ourselves in."

The human rights lobby group also raised concern over the way political prisoners were being treated by government.

"The HoCSC decry the treatment of political prisoners. Accused persons remain innocent until proven guilty, and are entitled to all pre-trial rights in terms of the Constitution.

"This includes the right to bail, the right to legal counsel of one's choice, right to speedy resolution of legal proceedings including bail proceedings, and the right to humane detention conditions including access to food and social visits.

"The treatment of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume is extra-constitutional, and is seemingly designed to discourage any form of dissent."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suffers another body blow

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

6 mins ago | 2 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

9 mins ago | 2 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3740 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6559 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

15 hrs ago | 10323 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

15 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

15 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10817 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3824 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

23 hrs ago | 1457 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8798 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4269 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4071 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1051 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

24 hrs ago | 7559 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

24 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

24 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

24 hrs ago | 5855 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

24 hrs ago | 442 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

24 hrs ago | 1083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days