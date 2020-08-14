Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa suffers another body blow

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance suffered another body blow last week after the MDC-T recalled six of its councillors in Harare, including mayor Herbert Gomba.
MDC-T acting secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora on August 14 wrote to Local Government minister July Moyo recalling Gomba and five other councillors from the City of Harare.

"We hereby notify your office that the following councillors have ceased to belong to the MDC-T which is a member of the MDC Alliance which was formed in terms of the constitutive agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto," part of Mwonzora's letter dated August 14, 2020, read.

"In terms of the agreement, seven political parties entered into a pre-election agreement known as the composite political agreement for purposes of contesting the 2018 elections."

The other recalled councillors are Hammy Madzingira, Kudzai Kadzombe, Gaud-encia Matere, Costa Mande and Happymore Gotora.


Four other MDC Alliance councillors were fired last month bringing the number to 10. These include Denford Ngadziore, Grisot Mandere, Jaison Kautsa and Tonderai Chakeredza.

The MDC Alliance had 45 councillors in Harare but the March Supreme Court ruling that nullified the appointment of Chamisa as MDC-T vice-president in 2016 by the late Morgan Tsvangirai has caused headaches over who controls elected officials after The Supreme Court judgment gave Khupe control of the party in an acting capacity for four months awaiting the holding of an extraordinary, congress.

Khupe has threatened to axe more councillors in what she said was a fight against corruption although observers accuse her of working with Zanu-PF to decimate Chamisa.

MDC Alliance secretary for presidential affairs Jameson Timba warned Moyo against entertaining the order to recall the councillors saying it was tantamount to corruption.

"The Supreme Court judgment which they purportedly derive their authority from in respect of the extension of their term office by a period of four months expired on July 31. Mwonzora and his cabal are not legitimate office bearers of the court-resurrected 2014 structures," Timba said.

"They are, therefore, not in a position to recall anyone. They cannot recall councillors from a party which they contested against in 2018 and were defeated. I know that there has been a lot of unlawful conduct and lawlessness in Zimbabwe. Any entertainment of unlawful correspondence by the Minister of Local Government will be an act of corruption," Timba added.

Moyo was not immediately available for comment but he recently fired the four Harare councillors on the basis of a letter from the MDC-T, Twenty one of Chamisa's MPs have been recalled while the youthful leader has also lost the party headquarters to Khupe.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

6 mins ago | 2 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

9 mins ago | 2 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5290 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6560 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

15 hrs ago | 10324 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

15 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

15 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10818 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3824 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

23 hrs ago | 1457 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8798 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4269 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4071 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1051 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

24 hrs ago | 1054 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

24 hrs ago | 7559 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

24 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

24 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Swaziland lawyer's Zimbabwe ban receives global condemnation

24 hrs ago | 5855 Views

ZHRC raises alarm over gross human rights violations

24 hrs ago | 442 Views

New twist to Pfugari estate wrangle

24 hrs ago | 1083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days