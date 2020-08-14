Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has threatened to blacklist firms that do not liquidate their foreign currency on the forex auction as well as purchase the currency on the same platform, only to sell their products at a premium.

Since the first foreign currency auction started on June 23, the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar against the United States dollar has slowed down on the parallel market although the local currency remains volatile.

"It would appear that in this economy, people always need to be forced to comply," Mangudya said during a virtual conference on taxes yesterday.

"It is not part of my DNA but it appears that this is the DNA for Zimbabweans and it is a great concern.

"So you ask, what do you do with those people who are coming to the auction buying at $82 and selling at $95 (against the greenback)?"

He added: "For us to know this thing, that is malpractice, it is because some have complained to us, otherwise we won't know. If you go to the shops, there is an implied exchange rate that they are using. Go to the pharmacist, they use $100, $110 or $95 but they come here at the auction to buy at $82. Now what do we do with them?

"This is why we have toll-free number we enforce compliance on those entities that are doing those malpractices. Obviously, the sanctions that are going to be there are very simple. If you do not want to comply, it means that we blacklist you from coming to the auction."

Further, experts say since the start of the foreign currency auction on June 23, the government has been the main funder of the platform.

Experts say this is based on the fact that the weekly allotted auction amounts have remained on the lower end and largely unchanged.

"The central bank is funding this foreign currency auction from the average of 30% to 35% forex retention it keeps from exporting proceeds," said a source.

Mangudya said the economy was now a "mid-term dollarised economy" and there was enough foreign currency in the market considering that the total foreign currency deposits stood at US$1,1 billion as of last week, from US$840 million in January.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

1 min ago | 2 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

3 mins ago | 10 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

9 mins ago | 7 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

11 mins ago | 8 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

12 mins ago | 4 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3777 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1799 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

14 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

15 hrs ago | 6589 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

15 hrs ago | 10365 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3923 Views

Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer

18 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Ramaphosa's gov't urged to release Marikana recommendations

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Crooked Hillary calls on Mnangagwa to release all 'political prisoners'

19 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Misfortunes, fortunes of Fortune Chasi

19 hrs ago | 10832 Views

Zimbabwe's political crisis deserves SADC attention: MDC

21 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa's skill in dividing Zimbabwe leaves Mthwakazi green with envy

23 hrs ago | 3828 Views

The health care system in shamble

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Can the Zimbabwe regime please tell the world what's so 'nefarious' about standing up against repression, brutality and corrupti

23 hrs ago | 1460 Views

COVID-19 can open new path to more equitable and just societies - Part 1

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZACC swoops on Gata

24 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Chamisa jecha threats causing us continuous troubles, says Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 8802 Views

Mnangagwa tells 'evil' churches to go to hell

24 hrs ago | 4271 Views

Sikhala sets aside August 31 for 'more protests'

24 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Kezi Clinic lies derelict 10 years on

24 hrs ago | 1052 Views

MDC Alliance activist's wife in court over falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Chamisa calls out Sadc over Zimbabwe crises

24 hrs ago | 1055 Views

I knew Mnangagwa would fail, says Nkosana Moyo

24 hrs ago | 7565 Views

'Mthuli Ncube lying over salary talks'

24 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mnangagwa expels Chiwenga backers

24 hrs ago | 4330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days