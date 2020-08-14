Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gono calls for Kagame mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono has proposed Rwandan President Paul Kagame to broker an African Union (AU)-driven national dialogue that would culminate in the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) between Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC Alliance.

The two parties have been on a warpath since the 2018 hotly disputed presidential elections, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was the Zanu-PF candidate, won by a razor-thin margin.

The disputed election result has created a political crisis in the country with the main opposition party challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

On the other hand, Mnangagwa's administration has been using brute force to silence dissenting voices, the latest being the ruthless crackdown on organisers of the July 31 protests which were thwarted by state security agents.

The organiser of the protests, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume is languishing in remand prison together with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The two are being accused of plotting against the state, charges that carry very long sentences on conviction.

Gono, despite having been out of the limelight for the past seven years following his departure from the helm of the RBZ in 2013, remains a key opinion leader who played a key role in the negotiations that helped break the impasse at the height of the November 2017 military coup which catapulted Mnangagwa to power.

Let's harness each other's strengths across the political divide. We could invite tried and tested leaders like President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to help us craft a way forward. Rwanda experienced serious political conflict of genocidal proportions, they found each other ...

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, the banker said Kagame has the right stamina and profile to handle the delicate situation.

Interestingly, Gono's suggestion comes at a time both parties have drawn red lines.

Zanu-PF argues that MDC-A should first recognise Mnangagwa's presidency before talks can start, while the Nelson Chamisaled party insists that the very question of legitimacy is the cornerstone of its standpoint.

Gono says Kagame, whose style of leadership which blends authoritarian practices and home-grown solutions with international best practices could carry the day.
The mediation, he says, should be under the auspices of the African Union.

"Indeed, they are difficult, but not impossible. It has to be realised that coming together and finding each other for the good of the economy is not a weakness, but rather a strength," Gono said.

He said what made Kagame an outstanding leader was that he steered Rwanda from its darkest period, the 1994 genocide which resulted in close to one million deaths, to become Africa's fastest developing country.

"Let's harness each other's strengths across the political divide. We could invite tried and tested leaders like President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to help us craft a way forward. Rwanda experienced serious political conflict of genocidal proportions, they found each other and today they are a model economy, peaceful, healed and reconciled. Our problems are nowhere near what they experienced yet they triumphed. Why can't we borrow a leaf from them?" Gono asked. He also sided with those calling for a 10-year freeze of elections until 2030, saying those who would have been privileged to lead the country during the GNU period must not seek public office once the period
lapses.

"Another idea is to ensure from the word go that unlike the previous GNU, those leaders who take part in the new GNU must not run for any political or public office after tour of duty. Theirs would be to lay the foundation for a better Zimbabwe, clean up the deck, unite the people towards national objectives, polish up and finish what needs to be finished before elections in 2030 and retire," Gono said.

"Additionally, they must not go in expecting cars or hefty perks from the state other than reimbursables like fuel, communication, electricity and water. This will ensure that only the dedicated and capable will serve, significantly for free just like those who went to the war. This should also be treated like going to war with no expectations for personal gain."

While Kagame has managed to preside over a progressive economy which has been a shining example on the continent, his human rights record is chequered as he is known to clamp down on the opposition.

The East African country has over the past decade posted impressive economic growth rates, fuelled by business-friendly policies and strong inflows of foreign direct investment.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says it is time to acton Zimbabwe crisis

42 secs ago | 0 Views

Criminals around the president: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt intransigence self-destructive

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Media should guard against being purveyors of hate, ethnic animosity

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Is foreign currency market stabilising?

9 mins ago | 6 Views

What really happened to the listening President?

10 mins ago | 9 Views

We are our own liberators, says Chamisa

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimra demands taxes in forex

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Mangudya goads firms to liquidate forex earnings

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Major shake-up looms at Delta Beverages

16 mins ago | 25 Views

SA's justice department silent on Grace Mugabe extradition request

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Mahere blames Zanu-PF mischief for Chamisa, Biti 'tweets'

18 mins ago | 87 Views

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

19 mins ago | 175 Views

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

20 mins ago | 175 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

21 mins ago | 52 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

23 mins ago | 40 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

23 mins ago | 86 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

24 mins ago | 41 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

26 mins ago | 184 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

28 mins ago | 68 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

29 mins ago | 31 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

32 mins ago | 46 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

34 mins ago | 40 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

34 mins ago | 27 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

34 mins ago | 32 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

35 mins ago | 21 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

15 hrs ago | 5420 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

16 hrs ago | 6769 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10629 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 892 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3977 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days