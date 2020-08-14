Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says it is time to acton Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance (MDC-A) president Nelson Chamisa has called for urgent Sadc intervention in the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe, saying the deteriorating political, economic and social environment presents a major security threat to the southern African region.

Regional political players and civil society are piling pressure on Sadc to intervene and find a lasting solution to Zimbabwe's deepening crisis, underlined by gross human rights violations, an economic meltdown and political instability.

Despite the mounting pressure, Sadc at its annual Heads of States and Government summit on Monday did not include the Zimbabwean crisis on the agenda, resulting in sharp criticism by civil society organisations and a cross-section of Zimbabweans.

In fact, a communiqué issued by the Sadc secretariat at the end of the meeting extolled President Emmerson Mnangagwa's virtues for "his sterling efforts" in ensuring peace and stability in the region and spoke of the need for Sadc member states to unite against external enemies, language synonymous with Harare's official position.

In an exclusive interview with the Zimbabwe Independent this week the first locally since he took a long sabbatical after losing his mother last month Chamisa said although Zimbabwe was not included in the original agenda, he is reliably informed that the issue was raised in the meeting following a seismic campaign bringing the world's attention to horrific human rights abuses by the state.

He, however, added that it would have been "expecting too much" for Mnangagwa, who was the chairperson of the Sadc Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation until this week, to have put himself on the Sadc summit agenda.

Zimbabwean citizens as well other influential African international personalities have been amplifying the Zimbabwe crisis through the online #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign.

The campaign pushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe in a bid to engage Zimbabwe's political players on the crisis.

However, they only met with Mnangagwa and failed to meet with the opposition and civil society as had been planned after after the government barred them from doing so.

"Now that Mr Mnangagwa is no longer the chairperson of the Organ on Security and Defence, we remain hopeful that the new chairperson will consider the plight of the long suffering people of Zimbabwe and take active steps, as he is required by the sadc treaty and Protocols, and become seized with the fast deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe," Chamisa said.

"Although Zimbabwe was not included in the communiqué, it remains uncontested that the unfolding events in Zimbabwe were discussed. We know from past experiences that the communiqué does not often contain all matters discussed. Be that as it may, we remain convinced that sadc plays a significant role in addressing the Zimbabwean crisis.

"No sane or rational citizen can argue that the current state of affairs in the country is not a threat to the security and peace of the people of Zimbabwe if not that of the sadc region. The political situation in Zimbabwe constitutes a clear and present danger not just to the security and peace of the people of Zimbabwe, but also to the region's peace and security," Chamisa pointed out.

He said an economically and politically burning Zimbabwe sets ablaze its neighbours with its smoke choking the entire sadc region, adding that his party would continue "to exhort and urge sadc to be truly a southern African people's union and not a trade union of leaders' blind solidarity".

The Zanu-PF government accuses outside forces of interfering in Zimbabwe's sovereignty, working in cohorts with alleged local partners.

But Chamisa said the concept of interference in the internal affairs of a country was an "archaic and old-fashioned concept" which had no place in the modern world in which nations or parties to various international treaties on various forms of human rights.

"It is the favourite shield of dictators desirous of being left to murder, abduct, abuse, wrongfully imprison and generally violate the human rights of citizens," he said.

"In our view, the international community has set up adequate international mechanisms to intervene in situations which threaten not just regional and international security and peace, but also internal security and peace. We need to go further than sadc treaty and Protocols to realise that the bloc has a right, in fact an obligation, to intervene in Zimbabwe when the internal situation in the country is deemed to constitute a threat to the security and peace of the region."

The MDC-A has been challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy accrediting the Zimbabwean crisis to the contested legitimacy.

"We must have a national convergence and consensus on the problem definition, trajectory definition and destination definition in order to create a national galvanising moment and that necessary electricity to generate national progress," Chamisa said.

"Zimbabwe must return to legitimacy and democracy. Legitimacy is not a pre-condition but a post-condition of any dialogue. A legitimate state must be the outcome of any genuine nation-building dialogue process."

He said the issue of Ramaphosa's envoys being blocked from meeting with other players exposed the Mnangagwa administration, as it gave the envoys a first-hand account of the challenges being faced when his party tries to engage in "good faith".

"We need our leaders to take strong leadership, especially over the problems in Zimbabwe, which have gone on for too long and are impacting neighbours in very negative ways. Our view is Zimbabwe is too big a problem to be delegated. It requires those who want to help to take a handson approach," Chamisa said.

"We like the fact that people around President Ramaphosa, including Ministers Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Zulu have made it clear that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe. We also noted the words of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule pointing today the crisis here and for which he was attacked by Zanu-PF's Mr (Patrick) Chinamasa. This is a change of wind from the hesitation and reticence of the past. Everyone is fed up and when people are fed up, they act.

"So, we expect this process to lay the ground for us to walk into the path of economic progress. We are guided by long-term interests, not shortterm gains. If we wanted that we could have accepted the carrots that were being dangled in front of us after 2018. We rejected that because we appreciated that it was not the solution to our problems as a people. Zimbabwe must return to legitimacy and democracy through a credible dialogue process aimed at unlocking the crisis in our country stemming from a vicious cycle of contested elections since 2000."

The opposition leader said the role of regional players was to help Zimbabwe help itself.

"At the end of the day, it is the commitment of national leaders that should decide the destiny of our great country. I pray and hope that Mr Mnangagwa will have the same commitment as I have to find a lasting solution to our areas of dispute. We must move away from their current denialism and ostrich mentality. since 2000, it has all been about the Zimbabwean crisis," Chamisa said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gono calls for Kagame mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Criminals around the president: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt intransigence self-destructive

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Media should guard against being purveyors of hate, ethnic animosity

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Is foreign currency market stabilising?

9 mins ago | 6 Views

What really happened to the listening President?

10 mins ago | 9 Views

We are our own liberators, says Chamisa

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimra demands taxes in forex

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Mangudya goads firms to liquidate forex earnings

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Major shake-up looms at Delta Beverages

16 mins ago | 25 Views

SA's justice department silent on Grace Mugabe extradition request

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Mahere blames Zanu-PF mischief for Chamisa, Biti 'tweets'

18 mins ago | 87 Views

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

19 mins ago | 175 Views

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

20 mins ago | 175 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

21 mins ago | 52 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

23 mins ago | 40 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

23 mins ago | 86 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

24 mins ago | 41 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

25 mins ago | 70 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

26 mins ago | 184 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

28 mins ago | 68 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

29 mins ago | 31 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

32 mins ago | 47 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

34 mins ago | 40 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

34 mins ago | 27 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

34 mins ago | 32 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

35 mins ago | 21 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

15 hrs ago | 5420 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

16 hrs ago | 6769 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10630 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 892 Views

'Mnangagwa govt does not like Zimbabweans in the diaspora'

18 hrs ago | 3977 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days