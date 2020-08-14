Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa scored own goal through ConCourt poll challenge

by newzimbabwe
14 secs ago | Views
MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has admitted the opposition MDC had no sufficient evidence of poll rigging to launch a stronger challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the July 2018 elections.

Mwonzora was speaking during a Zoom interview Thursday where he also admitted, inadvertently, the MDC Alliance poll challenge was weak.

The politician said MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's Constitutional Court challenge against his defeat by Mnangagwa was a strategic mistake as it unnecessarily sealed the Zanu-PF leader's legitimacy question, leaving the opposition with nothing to cling on to.

Mnangagwa was declared winner of the poll by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) after scrapping through with a narrow victory.

Close challenger, Chamisa took the matter to the ConCourt which later upheld the poll outcome after the opposition leader failed to produce documentary evidence to support claims he was robbed of victory.

Mwonzora has since joined former MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe under the MDC-T banner which is tussling for control of the main opposition empire in a party leadership feud that spilled into the court.

Zanu-PF is seen as sympathetic to MDC-T, which has refrained from any criticism of Mnangagwa's administration since the courts in March ruled its leaders were legitimate stewards of the main opposition.

Said Mwonzora of Mnangagwa's controversial poll victory, "It was a political issue. We needed a political solution and getting it to the legal forum was a mistake."

At the time, and as MDC Alliance secretary general then, Mwonzora was one of Chamisa's lieutenants although there were simmering tensions between the political rivals.

He added,"…I told my friend Nelson Chamisa and other people that first of all, if we take this matter to court, we must have sufficient material for the challenge, which we didn't have.

"The risk is that if a court makes a pronouncement, then that will be the end of the matter as far as the legal and the constitutional issues are concerned."

Mwonzora admitted there was genuine cause for the opposition to dispute Mnangagwa's poll victory.

"There was a problem of contested legitimacy in the country, there is no question about that…" he said.

He continued, "The issue relating to the elections of 2018 was taken to the Constitutional Court; in my respected view, it should not have gone there, if people wanted to have a political solution to it."

Mwonzora however said matters of legitimacy or lack of, around the national leader should not cloud the need for citizens to come together and find solutions to the national crisis.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says it is time to acton Zimbabwe crisis

1 min ago | 0 Views

Gono calls for Kagame mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Criminals around the president: How Zimbabwe revolution was hijacked

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt intransigence self-destructive

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Media should guard against being purveyors of hate, ethnic animosity

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Is foreign currency market stabilising?

10 mins ago | 8 Views

What really happened to the listening President?

11 mins ago | 10 Views

We are our own liberators, says Chamisa

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimra demands taxes in forex

15 mins ago | 24 Views

Mangudya goads firms to liquidate forex earnings

16 mins ago | 24 Views

Major shake-up looms at Delta Beverages

17 mins ago | 25 Views

SA's justice department silent on Grace Mugabe extradition request

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Mahere blames Zanu-PF mischief for Chamisa, Biti 'tweets'

18 mins ago | 88 Views

Mohadi in mid-air chopper scare

19 mins ago | 178 Views

Tempers flare at Khupe party meeting

20 mins ago | 180 Views

Schools not yet ready for re-opening

21 mins ago | 53 Views

Producer releases humour-filled sitcom

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF politics cheap, immature

23 mins ago | 42 Views

'I'm a Zim doctor, the COVID-19 crisis is worse than you imagine'

24 mins ago | 87 Views

Zpra reignites fight for seized war records

25 mins ago | 41 Views

RBZ to blacklist firms snubbing forex auction

26 mins ago | 71 Views

Chamisa suffers another body blow

27 mins ago | 187 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF resumes cell restructuring exercise

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Matabeleland CSOs fret over Mutsvangwa 'tribal remarks'

29 mins ago | 68 Views

Organisation to stop looting of resources launched

29 mins ago | 31 Views

Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Experts voice concern over lack of US aid to Africa

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Another MDC Alliance mayor caught up in land 'scam'

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Chiwenga urges nurses to end strike

33 mins ago | 48 Views

July Moyo responds to Bulawayo street names lawsuit

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Sidojiwe Hostels: A Covid-19 time bomb

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Khupe recalls Harare mayor, 5 councillors

34 mins ago | 40 Views

Chirumhanzu chieftainship wrangle rages on

34 mins ago | 28 Views

Police warn curfew breakers

35 mins ago | 32 Views

'Priests belong to temples, not politics'

35 mins ago | 21 Views

War veterans warn 'sodomist' Catholic priests to stop playing with fire'

35 mins ago | 56 Views

Monica Mutsvangwa attacked

2 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Boy friend kills pregnant married woman

10 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

13 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'UK seeking how it can best support Zimbabweans' says Ambassador - for once, say what we NEED to hear

13 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Mnangagwa pained by Zvobgo's death

15 hrs ago | 5421 Views

Gold buyer killed in head on collision

16 hrs ago | 6771 Views

7 Zanu-PF bigwigs fall sick

16 hrs ago | 10633 Views

Mnangagwa accuses some clerics of pursuing 'nefarious agendas'

16 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwe plays advisory role in Mozambique crisis

16 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mnangagwa says his detractors in disarray and desperate after July 31 failure

16 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zimnat enters South African funeral insurance market

18 hrs ago | 892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days