Bitis wants military to be involved in national talks

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says any meaningful national dialogue that is to take place in the country should involve the military.

Biti said the military were an important factor in Zimbabwean politics and should be involved in any talks aimed at fostering democracy and national stability.

Biti said the military had raised a number of issues with the late Morgan Tsvangirai after he won the 2008 elections - issues he said never received sufficient attention during the talks which led to the formation of the GNU.

He said some of the concerns raised by the army then were the need for guarantees that a future government would not prosecute them or dispossess them of their land.


Source - Daily News

