News / National
LEAKED AUDIO: Tagwirei and Temba Mliswa discussing Mnangagwa
21 Aug 2020 at 12:35hrs | Views
Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisory council, Kuda Tagwirei and Norton Member of Parliament have questioned Mnangagwa ability to appoint cabinet ministers.
Mliswa and Tagwirei are heard discussing the appointment of Kirsty Coventry and Soda Zhemu leaving out Patrick Chinamasa.
Listen to the audio below:
Mliswa and Tagwirei are heard discussing the appointment of Kirsty Coventry and Soda Zhemu leaving out Patrick Chinamasa.
Listen to the audio below:
Source - Byo24News