CIOs investigate Minister Kazembe Kazembe?

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Aug 2020 at 12:58hrs | Views
Sources within the State Security agents have told this reporter that Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe is in trouble after the dreaded Central Intelligence Officers were assigned to look into his involvement with a company called Leabridge Technologies.

According to the sources, Kazembe is being investigated by intelligence officers because Leabridge has high profile contracts with agents of regime change including hostile embassies, hostile NGOs, and other groups.

The sources also said Kazembe and Leabridge also use drone technology for sensitive security and state security is concerned that the Minister of Home affairs could be compromised from a business perspective as he has a duty to his clients and customers and equally has a duty to the President who appointed him to a security ministry.

He is also being accused of using his position as Minister ICT to give Leabridge a Netone security contract and wanted to give Leabridge a tender to supply and install security cameras across all major cities.


Leabridge Technologies is a leading provider of digital security systems, a wide range of ICT solutions and Solar intergrated Back Up Power. Formed as a division of Leabridge Investments (Pvt) Ltd, the company has already achieved exceptional success and unmatched market share in the provision of digital security solutions for many organizations, companies and government departments.

The company is now the market leader in the provision of ICT Technologies across the country with installations in more than 400 sites.



Source - Byo24News

