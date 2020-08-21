BREAKING: Job Sikhala arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#BREAKING MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ShVItGmSQY — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) August 21, 2020

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer, the party has said.Recently, a leaked secret police document said the cops feared that Sikhala and other activists wanted to do flash demonstrations with the intent of frustrating the government.This is a developing story...