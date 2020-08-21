News / National
BREAKING: Job Sikhala arrested
21 Aug 2020 at 14:00hrs | Views
MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer, the party has said.
Recently, a leaked secret police document said the cops feared that Sikhala and other activists wanted to do flash demonstrations with the intent of frustrating the government.
This is a developing story...
#BREAKING MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ShVItGmSQY— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) August 21, 2020
Source - Byo24News