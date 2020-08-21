Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Job Sikhala arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Aug 2020 at 14:00hrs | Views
MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is attending at the police station with his lawyer, the party has said.

Recently, a leaked secret police document said the cops feared that Sikhala and other activists wanted to do flash demonstrations with the intent of frustrating the government.


This is a developing story...


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 9285 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 699 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3612 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5212 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1679 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2211 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 735 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 992 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1801 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1443 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6446 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1874 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3403 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4227 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3234 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4215 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1887 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days