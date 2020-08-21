News / National
Sports journo Wellington Toni dies
21 Aug 2020 at 19:31hrs | Views
THE local media fraternity woke up to some depressing news following the death of former Chronicle Deputy Sports Editor, Wellington Toni.
Toni died in Harare on Thursday night at the age of 44. He has been unwell for some time.
He leaves behind two sons. Close family said funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.
He leaves behind two sons. Close family said funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.
Source - the herald