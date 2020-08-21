Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti says military role in Zimbabwe politics cannot be wished away

by Staff reporter
21 Aug 2020 at 19:34hrs | Views
AS EFFORTS continue to end Zimbabwe's decades-long political crisis, MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti, pictured, says any meaningful national dialogue that is to take place in the country should necessarily involve the military.

Speaking to the Daily News in an exclusive interview yesterday, the shrewd lawyer-turned-politician said the military were an important factor in Zimbabwe's politics - which demanded that they be involved in any talks aimed at fostering democracy and national stability.

This comes as more and more people inside and outside Zimbabwe have been putting pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to yield to talks with other key stakeholders, in a bid to end Harare's long-standing political and economic crises.

It also comes as the government has come under growing criticism from long-suffering Zimbabweans over its failure to mend the country's broken economy and the State's alleged gross human rights violations.

Biti disclosed to the Daily News yesterday that the military had raised a number of issues with the much-loved late MDC founding father, Morgan Tsvangirai, after he won the 2008 elections - issues that he said never received sufficient attention during the talks which led to the formation of the stability-inducing government of national unity in 2009.

"There must be dialogue that takes care of military concerns. In 2008 after the MDC won the elections, the military sent envoys to talk to Morgan Tsvangirai and they raised six key issues, including concerns about transitional justice.

"They wanted to know if a future government would not prosecute them for crimes they had been made to commit in the past, and we gave them assurance on a transparent programme of transitional justice.

"They also wanted guarantees that the future government would not dispossess them of their land and reverse the land reform programme," Biti told the Daily News.

"Of course, the answer to that one is obvious because no one wants to reverse the land question and I don't think it is possible to reverse the land reform programme.

"The next question was about their conditions of service, decent salaries and that their pensions be not affected, which again is not a problem.

"They also wanted to know if they would be allowed to participate in the spheres of the economy, including joining the civil service should they quit the military," Biti further told the Daily News.

"So, their concerns need to be addressed in any dialogue that is meaningful.

"Their fifth question was whether those who wanted to leave the country would be allowed to do so, and again that is obvious as there is freedom of movement in the country," he added.

This comes after Tsvangirai and the MDC were forced into an uneasy coalition government with the late former president Robert Mugabe, following the bloody 2008 run-off campaign in which opposition supporters were brutally attacked in a retributive exercise that was allegedly led by war veterans and military elements.

The controversial run-off was prompted by Mugabe's heavy shellacking at the ballot by the popular late trade unionist, who was then said by authorities to have failed to get the required 50 percent plus one vote to become Zimbabwe's new president.

Tsvangirai subsequently pulled out of the run-off days before polling - citing the unprecedented orgy of violence against his supporters, leaving Mugabe to participate in an embarrassing one-man election which was roundly condemned locally and internationally as a sham.

This eventually led to the signing of the Global Political Agreement (GPA), which birthed the shortlived but stability-inducing GNU in February 2009.

Now a decade later, Zimbabwe is once again attracting the attention of the international community, with South Africa at the heart of efforts of those trying to mediate in the myriad crises that are engulfing Harare.

This comes as the government has been accused of gross human rights violations, following the State's heavy deployment of police and soldiers ahead of the foiled July 31 mass protests.

Rights groups have claimed that dozens of opposition figures and activists have been tortured and assaulted in a retributive exercise by suspected security agents.

Tensions were further stoked last week when Catholic bishops in Zimbabwe issued a stinging letter in which they accused the government of carrying out human rights abuses and instilling fear among the populace.

The bishops said the country was suffering from "a multi-layered crisis" - including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

"Fear runs down the spine of many of our people today. The crackdown on dissent is unprecedented. Is this the Zimbabwe we want? To have a different opinion does not mean to be an enemy," the bishops said.

In the meantime, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed special envoys - former South Africa vice president Baleka Mbete and ex-ministers Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi - to try and end Harare's decades-long crisis.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 9301 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5218 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1685 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2215 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 994 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1804 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6451 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1876 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3403 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4228 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4216 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1887 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days