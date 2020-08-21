Zimbabwe records 102 new Covid-19 cases, one death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe recorded 102 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported yesterday.All 102 cases are community transmissions while the death was reported in Masvingo Province, the second in successive days.The new figures have taken the total confirmed cases to 5 745.However, active cases have considerably come down to 1 069 following the recovery of 4 525 cases.The Ministry of Health reported in yesterday's Covid-19 update that 83 new recoveries were reported, with Bulawayo recording 59 cases.As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 151 deaths, the bulk of which were recorded in Harare and Bulawayo.Most of the deaths are being recorded within the age range of 40 and 80 years, with more deaths from males as age rises.