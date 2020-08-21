Chiwenga distributes motorbikes

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE distribution of inputs under the Pfumbvudza programme has started with Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga handing over inputs to farmers in Guruve this Thursday ahead of the summer cropping season.VP Chiwenga handed over the inputs to smallholder farmers in Guruve where agriculture extension officers also received motorbikes.The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr John Bhasera said trained farmers can now access their inputs."We are giving seed, fertilisers, basal and top dressing. Each farmer is given 50kg basal dressing, 50 kg top dressing and 5kg seed. We are sending inputs to Grain Marketing Board depots across the country. When the farmer has completed all prerequisite processes that include holing out, and mulch harvesting that farmer qualifies to go to the GMB and get their inputs.""When we get to the first week of September we want all farmers to have collected their inputs."Vice President Chiwenga appealed for unity of purpose towards ensuring food self-sufficiency."We no longer want to import oil and grain, we want to do things for ourselves. The money we were using for importation we need to use it to develop our nation. We must reach a point where we become net exporters not a net importer and by doing so we would have left a better legacy for future generations.""We want the whole country to be farmers and we must undertake competitions from the community, provincial to the national level to boost agriculture productivity."The donated agriculture inputs will cover 3 plots of 16 by 39 metres for food consumption, strategic grain reserve and oilseeds such as sunflower, soya bean and groundnuts.